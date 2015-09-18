A giant of the private equity industry just got smoked on a big energy bet

REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER A man blows smoke rings.

It’s official: Samson Resources, the Oklahoma-based oil and gas exploration company, has gone bust.

The company filed for Chapter 11 late on September 16.

That means private equity firm KKR, which bought the company for $US7.2 billion, is out a whole lot of money, once again, on a busted energy deal.

This isn’t the first time KKR has been hit by a bad investment in the energy sector.

Electric utility company Energy Future Holdings Corp. filed for bankruptcy in April 2014.

Other private equity firms to take a hit recently include energy investor First Reserve, which took a loss when its investment in Sabine Oil & Gas went south amid plunging commodity prices in July.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.