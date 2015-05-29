A giant bird just flew into Number 10 Downing Street

A heron just flew into Number 10 Downing Street, according to a special advisor to the UK government.

Ramsay Jones, special advisor to Prime Minister David Cameron on Scotland, said on Twitter that the bird apparently had a stroll around before sitting atop the famous black door of the Prime Minister’s official residence in Westminster.

It is unclear at this time how Downing Street’s resident Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry, reacted to the encroachment onto his traditional territory.

Here are the pictures:

Guess what just flew in to No10? Not so much #herongate as knock knock knocking on #heronsdoor pic.twitter.com/37epG7GZA7

— Ramsay Jones (@Ramsay59) May 28, 2015

