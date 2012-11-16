A Ghost From AOL's Past Returns With A Big Job At AppNexus

New York ad tech startup AppNexus made a huge hire last week.



It brought in Lyndia Clarizio as EVP of corporate development and operations.

If Clarizio’s name rings a bell, it probably means you’ve been paying close to attention AOL over the years.

Clarizio was the second-to-last ad boss at AOL during the years before the Tim Armstrong era.

She was replaced by Greg Coleman who held the job for a couple weeks before CEO Randy Falco got canned in favour of Tim Armstrong and his new regime.

At AOL, Clarizio’s big idea was combining AOL’s ad network Ad.com with its premium ad sales force under a brand called Platform-A.

This was a failed idea, and generally, people considered Clarizio – a lawyer by training – to be a poor fit for sales leadership.

The good news that at AppNexus, Clarizio will not be invovled very much in sales. Instead, she’s focusing what many say are her strengths: “managing corporate and business development as well as the company’s corporate and administrative operations, including people operations, legal and policy affairs,” according to a press release.

Smart hire by AppNexus.

