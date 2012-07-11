A German University Is Suing A Student For Graduating Too Quickly

A student who completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in just three semesters is being sued by his university, the School of Economics and Management in Essen, for loss of income, according to U.S. News And World Report.



To earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree at the school would normally take 11 semesters, but Marcel Pohl sped up the process to just 20 months by having his two friends attend classes that conflicted with others he was enrolled in and take notes for him.

The whole scenario reminds us of Hermione Granger in the early Harry Potter movies.

Pohl was one busy guy. He also had an apprenticeship at a bank during this time period.

Now the school is claiming “income loss” and suing Pohl for $3,772, a small portion of the tuition he actually would have paid if he had taken the customary time to finish his degrees.

Pohl said the university knew his intentions before enrolling and showed no objection.

DON’T MISS: A Group Of Schools In Sweden Is Abandoning Classrooms Entirely >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.