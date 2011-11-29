A German Soccer Team Played Rock-Paper-Scissors To Decide The Penalty-Kicker

With their lead in little doubt, Borussia Monchengladback of the German Bundesliga was awarded a penalty kick.



Unable to choose who’d take the free kick – and, perhaps, to spice things up a bit – strikers Marco Reus and Mike Hanke played rocks-paper-scissors to settle the matter.

“We didn’t want to make fun of anyone. Mike was supposed to be the shooter, but he already had a brace. And I also wanted to score. That’s why I suggested that we figure it out,” Reus told Bild.

And figure out it they did.

According to Dirty Tackle, they each threw down paper on the first go-round. But Reus outlasted his teammate, putting down the almighty rock against Hanke’s scissors in round two.

We hope this catches on. Adding mini-games may be soccer in America’s only hope.

