German Law Firm Ad Shows A Divorced Woman Covered In Blood, Carrying A Chainsaw

Well, this is one way to stress the importance of a good divorce lawyer.



German law firm Hannig, Ahrendt und Partner, Kettens debuted earlier this summer one of the most gruesome ads we’ve seen yet. We stumbled across the ad on The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog.

As the ad opens, you can hear a chainsaw cutting through rather ominous music.

The ad takes a horror-movie turn when an attractive young woman leaves the house and wipes blood across her forehead before dropping a blood-soaked chainsaw into the grass.

At the end, the ad proclaims “If you had a divorce lawyer that wouldn’t have happened,” according to Law Blog.

Check out the gruesome, yet possibly effective, ad for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

