A genius thief made off with nearly $20,000 worth of cookies

Dear BI reader, there is important cookie news: there’s a thief on the loose.

The BBC reports that £12,000 (roughly $US19,000) worth of cookies were stolen from a factory in south Wales this week. According to the BBC, someone stole a trailer full of cookies outside the Burton’s Food biscuit factory, and later abandoned the trailer, sans cookies.

Welsh police continue to investigate.

There are so many unanswered questions here: why steal thousands of cookies? How do you transfer thousands of cookies from a trailer to another place or vehicle with no one noticing? What do you do with thousands of cookies?

Meanwhile, Mark Shrayber at Jezebel thinks this was a genius crime:

Unlike drugs, no one’s going to assume there’s a cookie crime syndicate operating out there, so reselling them could be easier and safer than reselling coke, for instance. This is a genius idea and I would not be shocked if this theft started a rash of cookie-related crime in Wales.

Hard to argue with that.

