A Generous Couple Tipped This Houston Waiter $5,000 In Cash

Bartenders might outearn waiters in tips, but Greg Rubar, 43, just received enough cash to buy a new car.The story begins when Rubar, a server at D’Amico’s Italian restaurant in Houston, had his Nissan destroyed in a thunderstorm, according to KHOU 11. Commuting to work via cabs and bus was a problem, making him late for some of his busiest shifts.



One day, a married couple at the restaurant approached Rubar with an envelope.

“I knew it was money, but I didn’t know how much,” Rubar told KHOU. “About 30 minutes later, I went in the bathroom and looked it, and I could tell it was $5,000 because it was wrapped, it came from the bank.”

“Go buy yourself a new car,” the man had told him. He also added he wouldn’t be tipping Rubar for a while.

