A Generic IPhone Charger Reportedly Shocked A Woman To Death, So Apple Is Selling Its Chargers For $US10

A couple weeks ago, reports surfaced out of China that a woman had been shocked to death while using her iPhone.

Reports now suggest that she was using a faulty iPhone charger made by a third-party.

So this morning, Apple announced that it sell its name-brand chargers for just $US10 to anyone who turns in a third-party charger.

Apple’s statement:

Recent reports have suggested that some counterfeit and third party adapters may not be designed properly and could result in safety issues. While not all third party adapters have an issue, we are announcing a USB Power Adaptor Takeback Program to enable customers to acquire properly designed adapters. Customer safety is a top priority at Apple. That’s why all of our products — including USB power adapters for iPhone, iPad, and iPod — undergo rigorous testing for safety and reliability and are designed to meet government safety standards around the world. Starting August 16, 2013, if you have concerns about any of your USB power adapters, you can drop them off at an Apple Retail Store or at an Apple Authorised Service Provider. We will ensure that these adapters are disposed of in an environmentally friendly way. If you need a replacement adaptor to charge your iPhone, iPad, or iPod, we recommend getting an Apple USB power adaptor. For a limited time, you can purchase one Apple USB power adaptor at a special price — $US10 USD or approximate equivalent in local currency. To qualify, you must turn in at least one USB power adaptor and bring your iPhone, iPad, or iPod to an Apple Retail Store or participating Apple Authorised Service Provider for serial number validation. The special pricing on Apple USB power adapters is limited to one adaptor for each iPhone, iPad, and iPod you own and is valid until October 18, 2013. Note: Due to the complexity of testing required to detect an unsafe or counterfeit adaptor, Apple Retail and Apple Authorised Service Providers cannot advise you on the authenticity or safety of your adaptor. We are offering this special takeback program for any USB power adaptor made for use with iPhone, iPad, and iPod for which you have concerns.

