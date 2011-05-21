A Garbage Can Full Of Flip Cams At Cisco

This photo comes from the blog Motherboard, which claims that it was sent by a former Flip employee.



This doesn’t mean that Cisco was disposing of unsold Flip cams in masses by throwing them away — it’s possible that a disappointed employee was told to clear his or her desk off and decided to make a statement by tossing all their Flip cams into a trash can.

It’s still a bit puzzling why Cisco shut down the Flip division instead of selling it off, but perhaps no other company was willing to pay enough for the deal to make financial sense to Cisco.

The latest rumours suggest that Cisco may sell off its Linksys and WebEx divisions as soon as next week, although it would seem that WebEx at least is core to the company’s collaboration business — one of its five areas of focus.

Photo: Motherboard

