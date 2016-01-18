A game that encouraged players to kill Indigenous Australians was removed from the App Store

A smartphone game that encouraged players to attack and kill Indigenous Australians has been removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store after a petition calling for its removal gained over 80,000 signatures.

The Guardian reports that Survival Island 3 — Australia Story 3D has been pulled from app stores after people discovered the content inside the game.

The game tasked the player with surviving in ancient Australia, and screenshots used to promote the app in the App Store told the player to “beware of Aborigines!”

Several people who had bought and played the game uploaded videos to YouTube showing them killing Indigenous Australians. The Guardian reports that many of those videos have since been deleted.

The content of the game lead to a Change.org petition that called for its removal. The petition was closed after gaining over 80,000 signatures. And gaming website Player Attack called the game a “tasteless virtual representation” over the violence.

Business Insider contacted Apple and Google about the app’s removal and will update this post if we hear back.

