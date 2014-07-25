A Further 100 Australian Police Will Be Sent To Ukraine To Assist With Crash Site MH17

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has confirmed a further 100 Australian Federal Police officers will be deployed to Ukraine to aid the MH17 investigation.

Abbott today attended the Australian Federal Police operations room Operation Bring Them Home in Canberra.

He says more human remains have been uncovered by Australian officials at the site, where 90 officers are already based.

“We are very close to finalising a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine with the president of the Ukraine – that is what is required under Ukrainian law,” he said. “I expect the operation on the ground in Ukraine, should the deployment go ahead, to last no longer than a few weeks.”

