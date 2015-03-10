The entire Apple Watch event through the funniest tweets

Apple Live Stream Tim Cook holds a new gold MacBook

On Monday, Apple wowed the tech world again by showing off its new laptops and smartwatch.

The best way to do an Apple event like this is to watch Twitter during it. Naturally, the #AppleLive hashtag was trending with hundreds of tweets, some of them really funny. It’s like having a comedy act in one ear while Apple CEO Tim Cook talks in the other.

Here are some of the best tweets that made us chuckle or nod:

On the new MacBook, which comes in a Gold version:

99% sure that the new Mackbook is black and blue #TheDress #AppleLive

— Maxim (@MaximsVideos) March 9, 2015

On all the ways that Apple VP of marketing Phil Schiller was talking up wireless connectivity on the new MacBook:

raise your hand if you’ve ever made Airdrop work. ugh. #AppleLive. everything else looks terrific, though

— Jerry Michalski (@jerrymichalski) March 9, 2015

On Schiller’s looooong discussion of the new “terraced” custom-shaped battery for the MacBook, plus his fashion choices:

Late to the #AppleLive event.Purple-shirted guy in Dad jeans is talking about batteries.

— Thomas L. Strickland (@ThomasLS) March 9, 2015

On how people were feeling about the new MacBook:

How I see my laptop now #AppleLive pic.twitter.com/ofTV3NFg19

— Daij Al Khalifa (@DaijKhalifa) March 9, 2015

On how people were feeling about all the rest of the new products:

I want ALL of the #AppleLive stuff. I may even eat lunch @Applebees today. #haloeffect

— Todd Beck (@ToddBeck) March 9, 2015

On Tim Cook’s prolific use of superlatives to describe all the new Apple products:

A drinking game with the words ‘most’ vs. ‘ever’ during #AppleLive would kill an adult rhinoceros, let alone a human.

— baldguycarl (@baldguycarl) March 9, 2015

On the kinds of pictures people will REALLY draw on the Apple Watch (warning: linked pic is NSFW):

The first ever drawing drawn on the new Apple Watch #AppleLive #AppleWatch https://t.co/6e7GgLvKSQ

— Dan Ilic (@danilic) March 9, 2015

On how Apple one-ups itself every year:

The Apple Watch is accurate within 50 milliseconds of the UTC, says Cook. Next year’s innovation? Accurate within 25 milliseconds.

— Jay Yarow (@jyarow) March 9, 2015

On Tim Cook’s lackluster on-stage interview with supermodel Christy Turlington Burns, who used the Apple Watch to train to run marathons.

Uh Tim, you forgot to do a magic index finger touch with Christy #AppleLive pic.twitter.com/5tCwS8aucG

— Jeff Bakalar (@jeffbakalar) March 9, 2015

On Turlington-Burns running a race with the Watch:

And the #appleLive best joke goes to…RT. @Javi: OH: “It was only a half marathon because the battery doesn’t last longer.”

— João Miguel Dordio (@joaomdordio) March 9, 2015

On the $US10,000 price tag for the gold Apple Watch.

let me just sell my organs really quick for the gold one. #applelive

— JUDAS (@rawbbb) March 9, 2015

