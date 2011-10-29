A Fully-Loaded Kindle Is Heavier Than An Empty One

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Only by a billionth of a billionth of a gram, though, reports the Guardian.It has everything to do with the energy that goes into storing data on your e-reader.



Your e-reader has a finite amount of electrons inside of it, which it rearranges when you download a new book. The amount of energy require to keep those electrons in position changes, however.

John Kubiatowicz, a computer scientist at UC Berkeley, explained in the New York Times that because energy has mass, your Kindle picks up weight as you load it up with books.

But like we said up top, the weight is beyond trivial — a billionth of a billionth of a gram.

