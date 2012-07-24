A Full Rundown Of Russia's Immense Military Acquisitions

The MSTA-S 2S19

Photo: koraxdc / flickr

Funded by booming oil and gas profits, Russia is in the midst of a huge equipment upgrade backed by Putin’s promise to increase military spending by $770 billion from 2014 to 2020.



It sounds like a lot, and it is, the Russian military budget doubled from 2006 to 2009 from $25 billion to $50 billion; but it’s still not a tenth of the U.S. defence budget, which averages around $600 billion per year.

Perhaps the most interesting facet of Russian military production is that it’s a bit less refined than America’s, more burgeoning capitalism than entrenched lobbying with the state.

Private enterprise is exporting sophisticated arms packages and entering into international contracts with foreign powers to enhance already well developed weapons program.

So while this doesn’t necessarily bring us to a new Cold War as some suggest, it should keep the U.S. aware that it’s not the only player on the world’s military stage, and in the end, that can only be a good thing.

