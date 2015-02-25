You can now buy a full replica of a wild west town in California for $950,000

If you’ve ever wanted to have your own personal John Wayne fantasy, now may be your chance.

A one-acre painstakingly reproduced replica of a wild west town is now for sale in the deserts of Valley Center, California.

It has pretty much all you need to live your fantasy: a train station, a town jail, a general store, and even a saloon. While there is a house on the property, it’s a bit of a let down in light of how cool the town is.

Though it’s been featured in both TV commercials and movies, the town has never been opened to the public. “It’s actually a private place,” listing agent Earl Brown told Realtor.com. “I venture 95 per cent of the people in our town don’t even know it’s there.”

The property originally went up for sale in June of 2014 for $US1.2 million, but just reduced to $US950,000, Curbed notes.

Realtor.com has the listing.

