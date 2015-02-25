You can now buy a full replica of a wild west town in California for $950,000

If you’ve ever wanted to have your own personal John Wayne fantasy, now may be your chance.

A one-acre painstakingly reproduced replica of a wild west town is now for sale in the deserts of Valley Center, California.

It has pretty much all you need to live your fantasy: a train station, a town jail, a general store, and even a saloon. While there is a house on the property, it’s a bit of a let down in light of how cool the town is.

Though it’s been featured in both TV commercials and movies, the town has never been opened to the public. “It’s actually a private place,” listing agent Earl Brown told Realtor.com. “I venture 95 per cent of the people in our town don’t even know it’s there.”

The property originally went up for sale in June of 2014 for $US1.2 million, but just reduced to $US950,000, Curbed notes.

Realtor.com has the listing.

If your dream is to own a replica wild west town, that dream is now possible.

The meticulously detailed town sits on one acre of dusty California desert -- an appropriate setting.

It's so realistic, even commercials and movies have been filmed in it. Every stereotypical building you would expect to find in a town in the wild west in accounted for, including...

A saloon.

Complete with kith kitschy statues inside.

A US Marshall's station and a barber shop.

The Marshall's station has it's own mini jail cell.

And the barber shop it's own period barber chair.

A stagecoach station for sending off important mail.

The statues are most likely negotiable.

A (fake) mine entrance and cemetery lie near the edge of the town, with some (very real) cacti.

A train station.

A nearly full-size replica train also sits on the property.

The town was very much a 'labour of love' for the owners, according to the listing agent.

The owners of the property created all the buildings by hand.

Antiques like this old Shell gas pump were collected by the owners during their trips around the country over those 60 years.

There's also a 2 bedroom ranch on the property.

As you enter, you are immediately bowled over by the similarities the house has to the town.

Western touches like wagon wheels and cacti dot the landscape of the house's front yard.

The ranch is currently set up for horses.

Inside, the same kitsch seen in the town is in full force. The owners have already listed their valuable antiques with a auctioneer.

Antiques and and warm woods line the kitchen.

Stained glass windows in the living room are a nice touch.

Out back, there's plenty of room to enjoy the California sun.

