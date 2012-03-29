A French Train Company Is Paying Out After A Woman Was Fired For Being Late

Photo: Flickr/Bastien Vaucher

A court in France has ordered the national rail company to pay damages to a woman who says she lost her job because her train was repeatedly delayed.Expatica.com reports that Soazig Parassols, 25, was given a trial as secretary by a law firm in the city of Lyon in June 2010. However, was told that her frequent tardiness were damaging to the company and let go.



The website says that Parassols lived in the town of Amberieu, 37 miles away, and suffered at least six delays of between 10 minutes and 75 minutes during her month-long employment.

The court ruled the situation had caused her stress, MSBNC says, and ordered SNCF to pay her 1,500 euros (US$2,000) in legal costs. The woman had been asking for 45,000 euros (US$60,000).

The BBC report says its not first time SNCF has had to compensate a customer for delays.

In late 2010 lawyer Remy Rouquette received nearly 5,000 euros (US$6,600) when he missed a connection to Nimes for an important meeting because of a track switch error.

