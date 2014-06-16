A French Teen Leaked Sections Of The Country's SAT To Twitter

A French high school student has leaked to Twitter the philosophy essay questions on the country’s version of the SAT.

According to LeMonde, just 19 minutes into the test, called the BAC, the student Tweeted, “Ok the question on the philosophy section, is ‘Art or happiness?'”

Twelve minutes later she wrote, “First subject: Can works of art form our perception? Second subject: Should one do everything they can to be happy?”

She then continued on to the society and economics essays. “First subject: Does having choices alone make us free? Second subject: Why try to know yourself?”

Apparently, she was not as interested in other subjects, as she did not respond to an interlocutor who @’ed her about the science section essays.

The Élysée soon caught wind of the Tweets and responded: “Divulging subjects during the first hour of the test will result in heavy penalties. Please remove these Tweets immediately.”

The government’s anti cyber-crime unit is investigating.

