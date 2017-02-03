A French sleuth thinks he's found Barack and Michelle Obama's love lock and wants to return it to them

Phileas Le Cléateur is a French artist on a mission to return love locks rescued from famed Parisian footbridge, the Pont des Arts, to their owners.

In 2014, local authorities declared the locks dangerous and in 2015, began cutting them off.

They weren’t just being spoilsports. More than a million locks had added an estimated 45 tonnes to the bridge and caused part of its parapet to collapse.

Before they were all removed, Le Cléateur had rescued just 800 love locks using old keys wherever possible. He posts them on social media in the hope they will be reclaimed:

A couple of days ago, he came across one that might be a bit special:

So, is it a fake? There’s really only two people in the world who can answer that question.

Barack and Michelle first met in 1989. And they visited Paris 20 years later:

The Obamas at the Pompidou Centre on June 7, 2009 in Paris. Picture: Getty Images

Michelle and the couple’s daughters flew into Paris on Friday, June 5, to meet with Barack. They left on the Monday.

People reports on the Saturday night, Barack and Michelle got a night off together and “enjoyed a late dinner at tiny 7th arrondisement restaurant La Fontaine de Mars“.

From there, it’s a solid 40-minute stroll to the Pont des Arts, but hey, it’s Paris, so no doubt it’s a romantic one:



And 1989-2009 equals 20 years. Look:

Over to you, former US president Obama. Please don’t let this be a PR stunt.

