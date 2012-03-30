A Foxconn Auditor Found 'Serious' Violations Of China's labour Laws

Photo: ABC News

A Foxconn factory auditor found “serious” violations of China’s labour laws, reports Bloomberg News.Auditors found at least 50 incidents where Foxconn breached Chinese regulations and the code of conduct Apple signed when it joined the Fair labour Association, according to the report.



Foxconn pledged to bring its working hours in line with with legal limits and compensate employees for overtime lost due to the shorter work week, Bloomberg reports. The auditor found cases of employees working too many hours.

The auditor found no incidents of underage or forced labour, according to the report from the Fair labour Association.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.