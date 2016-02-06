Photo: Darren McCollester/Getty Images.

A fourth case of the Zika virus has been detected in Australia after a Queensland woman was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The woman, who travelled to El Salvador in December, tested positive to the virus upon her return to the Gold Coast but has since been treated, the ABC reports.

This is the first time the mosquito-borne virus has been detected in Queensland this year after recording ten cases since 2014.

The first two cases in Australia this year were detected at the beginning of February after the New South Wales health department confirmed that two people had contracted the virus after travelling to the Caribbean.

A few days later, Western Australia’s health department also confirmed an adult had been diagnosed with the virus following a Central America trip.

The Zika virus was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) on February 1 after multiple cases of microcephaly — a condition which causes babies to be born with abnormally small heads — and neurological disorders, with possible links to the virus, were detected in Brazil.

It is transmitted via the Aedes mosquitoes, which can be found in northern Queensland, and can lead to symptoms such as a mild fever, skin rashes, muscle and joint pain, headaches and conjunctivitis with symptoms usually lasting from two to seven days.

Despite this, only one fifth of those who have contracted the virus show signs of sickness.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has since identified a list of “countries of concern” including Mexico, Haiti, Bolivia, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Samoa and Columbia.

It has warned Australians from travelling to any of the areas where the Zika virus is ongoing especially those who are pregnant or actively seeking to get pregnant.

There have been 23 cases of the Zika virus in Australia since 2014 but no reported cases of microcephaly.

More information can be found on the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade site.

