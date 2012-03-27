The Secret Behind Draw Something's Astounding Success And Its ~$200 Million Buyout

Photo: Flickr / Official GDC

Zynga just bought OMGPOP, the developer of hit app Draw Something, for ~$200 million just last week after the app took off like a rocket.But how was it so successful?



Nabeel Hyatt, a former Zynga general manager, has given a few reasons in a response on Quora:

Draw Something was the only pictionary game that adhered to a turn-based asynchronous model like Words With Friends. Since it’s asynchronous (meaning you don’t play at the same time), you’re more likely to play with friends than with strangers.

The words in Draw Something’s dictionary are vibrant and culturally relevant. Rather than stick to bland words in a normal dictionary, it includes words like “Lady Gaga.”

It’s a cooperative, not a competitive game. When you guess a picture correctly, both players get coins. No one player is beating the other.

