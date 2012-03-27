The Secret Behind Draw Something's Astounding Success And Its ~$200 Million Buyout

Matt Lynley
nabeel hyatt zynga conduit

Photo: Flickr / Official GDC

Zynga just bought OMGPOP, the developer of hit app Draw Something, for ~$200 million just last week after the app took off like a rocket.But how was it so successful?

Nabeel Hyatt, a former Zynga general manager, has given a few reasons in a response on Quora:

  • Draw Something was the only pictionary game that adhered to a turn-based asynchronous model like Words With Friends. Since it’s asynchronous (meaning you don’t play at the same time), you’re more likely to play with friends than with strangers.
  • The words in Draw Something’s dictionary are vibrant and culturally relevant. Rather than stick to bland words in a normal dictionary, it includes words like “Lady Gaga.”
  • It’s a cooperative, not a competitive game. When you guess a picture correctly, both players get coins. No one player is beating the other.

Don’t Miss: OMGPOP’s Founder Had Just $1,700 In His Bank Account Before Selling The Hottest App In The World To Zynga

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.