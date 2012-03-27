The Secret Behind Draw Something's Astounding Success And Its ~$200 Million Buyout

Photo: Flickr / Official GDC
Zynga just bought OMGPOP, the developer of hit app Draw Something, for ~$200 million just last week after the app took off like a rocket.But how was it so successful?
Nabeel Hyatt, a former Zynga general manager, has given a few reasons in a response on Quora:
- Draw Something was the only pictionary game that adhered to a turn-based asynchronous model like Words With Friends. Since it’s asynchronous (meaning you don’t play at the same time), you’re more likely to play with friends than with strangers.
- The words in Draw Something’s dictionary are vibrant and culturally relevant. Rather than stick to bland words in a normal dictionary, it includes words like “Lady Gaga.”
- It’s a cooperative, not a competitive game. When you guess a picture correctly, both players get coins. No one player is beating the other.
