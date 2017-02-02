A former Woolworths exec has become ANZ Bank's new data tsar

ANZ’s Emma Gray. (Source: supplied)

A former strategy executive for Woolworths has been appointed ANZ Bank’s new data boss.

Emma Gray, who also spent 14 years working for Bain & Company, was announced Wednesday as the new chief data officer for ANZ. She will report to digital banking group executive Maile Carnegie.

“As our Chief Data Officer, Emma will play a crucial role in ANZ’s digital transformation,” said Carnegie.

“Emma will lead the creation a business intelligence capability for the bank in collaboration with other teams across ANZ to identify the biggest opportunities for us to make better decisions for the bank and our customers.”

Gray’s latest post was as chief loyalty & data officer for Woolworths – a role she departed 18 months ago before taking on the ANZ gig this month. Prior to that she was the general manager for the corporate strategy team for two years at the supermarket giant.

She was a partner Bain & Company from 1996 to 2010, when she took on the role of chief strategy officer at the Rebel Group. She also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and is on the board of the Melbourne Business School Centre for Data Analytics.

ANZ said that Gray would oversee how “data is defined, gathered, managed and protected” at the organisation.

“How we strategically manage and use our data is fundamental to how we can deliver the best experiences for our customers and build a world class digital bank,” said Carnegie.

