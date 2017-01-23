A former US ambassador said off-air he would 'move back to Australia' if Trump won the election

Jeffrey Bleich. Screenshot: Mumbrella

The US former ambassador to Australia, Jeffrey Bleich, said in off-air comments to a journalist before the US election that he would “move back to Australia” if Donald Trump became president.

In remarks after an interview with the ABC’s 7.30 television program in October, Bleich, who was a high-profile and well-liked ambassador while posted in Canberra, told Hayden Cooper: “I think that was about as neutral and as ambassadorial as I could be, Hayden.

“Trust me, Hayden, if he wins, I’m moving back to Australia. Find a room for me. And don’t air that.”

The diplomat had been discussing the final US presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

With Trump’s inauguration ceremony completed over the weekend it looks like Bleich might be making a trip Down Under some time soon.

Bleich was nominated by former US president Barack Obama to become US ambassador to Australia which he served as from 2009 to 2013.

