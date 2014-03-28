Former Union Boss Michael Williamson Has Been Sent To Jail For Defrauding The Health Services Union

Alex Heber
Getty

Michael Williamson, the former head of the Health Services Union, has been sentenced to a minimum five years jail after pleading guilty to defrauding the union of almost $1 million.

The District Court Judge David Frearson described Williamson as “brazen and arrogant”.

Williamson created false invoices for a company in his wife’s name, defrauding the union of $340,000 from 2006 to 2009.

He also admitted defrauding printing firm Access Focus of $600,000.

Williamson was facing a possible 20 years in jail after pleading guilty to four charges including fraud and hindering a police investigation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

australian stories