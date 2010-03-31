The Brain Behind Zynga's Big Hits Used To Be A Lawyer Stiff

Zynga VP Bill Mooney, a key player at one of the hottest startups in the world, has taken an unusual road to get there.



Today, Mooney is a VP at Zynga and general manger at Farmville, a hit casual game that has 85 million monthly users (31 million daily.)

How did he get there? Not just by working his way up the gaming industry, including stops at Simon and Schuster and LucasArts. Mooney also used to be a trial lawyer for five years, and wrote for animated and live-action TV shows.

We learned of Bill’s interesting background when reading a press release about some gaming conference he’s speaking at in May.

When we were trying to learn more about Bill, we saw this interview on Gamezebo, where Mooney shares some cool nuggets about Zynga — like that it knows if you like ducks or bunnies based on all the data it collects about you through its games. (Neat!)

Here’s Mooney’s job experience via LinkedIn:

Bill Mooney’s Experience

Studio Vice President, GM of FarmVille Zynga Game Network (Computer Games industry) 2008 — Present (2 years )

Client Body Architects (Computer Games industry) 2009 — 2010 (1 year )

Executive Producer Zynga (Privately Held; Computer Games industry) July 2008 — November 2008 (5 months)

Producer-External LucasArts (Privately Held; 201-500 employees; Computer Games industry) December 2006 — July 2008 (1 year 8 months)

Freelance Writer Nelvana/Corus (Public Company; 201-500 employees; Animation industry) November 2006 — January 2008 (1 year 3 months) Co-wrote 4 episodes of “Handy Manny”

Freelance Writer Wild Brain (Entertainment industry) June 2005 — August 2007 (2 years 3 months) Co-wrote 4 episodes of “Higglytown Heroes” and other work.

Freelance Writer Happy Puppet (Entertainment industry) 2006 — 2006 (less than a year) Episode of “Johnny & the Sprites”

Senior Producer Shaba Games (Public Company; Computer Games industry) August 2004 — November 2006 (2 years 4 months) Internal Dev-side Production

Producer DreamCatcher Interactive (Computer Games industry) 2003 — 2004 (1 year )

Producer Simon & Schuster Interactive (Computer Games industry) 2000 — 2003 (3 years )

You can follow him on Twitter, but be warned, he doesn’t update much.

