A Former Tech Executive Who's Worth More Than $20 Million Explains The Burdens Of Being Fabulously Wealthy

Photo: richkidsofinstagram.tumblr.com

We once asked billionaire Mark Cuban:“What’s the best part about being fabulously rich? And what’s the worst?”



He replied: “Everything” and “Nothing.”

That’s the response most people would expect. But an anonymous user on Quora, who claims to have made $20 million+ from a multi-billion-dollar tech IPO, doesn’t agree.

Getting rich is “really a burden,” this person says.

Here are four reasons the millionaire — who made the fortune in his/her mid-30’s — says extreme wealth can be problematic:

It makes you lazy. When you don’t have to work everyday, it’s hard to decide how to fill your time. “I can do anything I feel like but I end up doing mostly nothing and spend the days browsing the Internet and writing as an Anon User on Quora,” this person says. You’re never financially satisfied. “I have a lot of money, but I crave for more,” s/he writes. You expect people to treat you differently. “I grow really angry if I don’t feel I am treated like a royalty,” the user says. You no longer have a purpose. “I feel my life/career has peaked.”

Wealth, the Quora user says, is something that’s “impossible” to give up once it’s obtained. But you’ll probably be a better person if you aren’t rolling in cash.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.