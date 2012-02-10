A Former Red Sox Pitcher Says He Used Cocaine Before Two-Thirds Of The Games He Played

Photo: phreddieH3/Wikimedia Commons

Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd, who pitched for the Red Sox for seven years, said he used cocaine before about two-thirds of the games he played in throughout his career (via Boston.com).Yesterday he told WBZ’s Jon Miller about his cocaine use:



“Oh yeah, at every ballpark. There wasn’t one ballpark that I probably didn’t stay up all night, until four or five in the morning, and the same thing is still in your system. It’s not like you have time to go do it while in the game, which I had done that.”

Boyd said he played some of his best games staying up the entire night before and then using cocaine. And he wasn’t the only one doing this, he told Miller:

“If I had went to bed, I would have won 150 ballgames in the time span that I played. I feel like my career was cut short for a lot of reasons, but I wasn’t doing anything that hundreds of ballplayers weren’t doing at the time; because that’s how I learned it.“

But how did he get away with this? Simple. Boyd said he was never drug tested throughout his entire career in the MLB.

Boyd has a book coming out in June titled “They Call Me Oil Can: My Life In Baseball.” The tell-all will let us look even deeper into Boyd’s drug use throughout his career.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.