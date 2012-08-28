A Former Prison Guard Reveals What It's Like To Work On Death Row

Photo: YouTube

A man who worked as a corrections officer on death row led a Reddit thread about what it’s like to work with the condemned. The man provided a picture of his old uniform as proof of his identity on the Ask Me Anything forum.



The man, who is now a police officer, described his job:

“I worked at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison, the only Georgia prison that housed death row inmates. I worked in death row, segregation/protective custody, and two “death watches” prior to scheduled execution.”

From the scariest criminals he worked with to the worst thing he ever witnessed, here’s a candid, unmoderated look at Death Row.

NOTE: Reddit uses anonymous sources, which we can’t verify.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.