This Hamptons Home That Is Controlled By Remote Control Just Had A Price Increase To $18.95 Million

A stunning Watermill home has been sitting on the market, unwanted for six months. To try and cultivate a buyer, what did the real estate agent do? Raise the price $2 million, according to Curbed.The house is listed at $18.95 million, up from the original $17 million in September. To be fair, an additional 2.7 acre parcel of land was added to the original 4.7 acres, since the re-listing. Raising the price might attract a more lucrative buyer.



The home has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The house is a former Pricespotter contestant and one of Newsday‘s “Rich Cribs.”

