This Hamptons Home That Is Controlled By Remote Control Just Had A Price Increase To $18.95 Million

A stunning Watermill home has been sitting on the market, unwanted for six months. To try and cultivate a buyer, what did the real estate agent do? Raise the price $2 million, according to Curbed.The house is listed at $18.95 million, up from the original $17 million in September. To be fair, an additional  2.7 acre parcel of land was added to the original 4.7 acres, since the re-listing. Raising the price might attract a more lucrative buyer.

The home has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The house is a former Pricespotter contestant and one of Newsday‘s “Rich Cribs.”

Welcome to 1225 Flying Point Road in Watermill.

Be prepared, the taxes on this baby are $27,692 annually.

The house has four fireplaces, including one outside.

There is 5,500 square feet of living space.

The entire house is controlled by remote control.

Relax in the sun room.

The entire house was professionally decorated.

The master bedroom has a beachy feel to it.

There are his and her sinks in the master bathroom.

The master bathroom doubles as a spa.

You'll feel like you never left the ocean in this guest bedroom.

The current owners really loved white.

The paneling in the guest bathroom reminds us of an outhouse. (But a luxurious one!)

There are already hooks on the wall throughout the house for flat screen TV's.

The loft doubles as the perfect summer kitchen.

We love the wall colour in the media room.

Take a swim in the heated gunite pool.

Host a backyard barbecue.

There's a private walk way to the beach.

Check out that view.

The property between the white lines could all be yours.

