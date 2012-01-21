A Former NBA Great's Daughter Just Debuted Her First Music Video

It has been a big week for the daughters of former athletes. First it was Shannon Magrane on American Idol, and now it is Kayla Briana.



We don’t know much about Briana, one of the newest recording artists for Interscope Records. But we know a lot about her father, former NBA player Kenny Smith.

Smith played 10 seasons in the NBA and was a key member of the Houston Rockets back-to-back championship teams in 1993-94 and 1994-95. Smith is currently an analyst for TNT’s NBA coverage, and he looked like a proud papa when he spoke about his daughter’s first single.

Here is the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.