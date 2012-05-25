A Former Navy SEAL Shares What A Sniper Has In Common With A Good CEO

What could a sniper possibly have in common with the CEO of a company?



“When I tell people that there are many complementary skill sets as a Sniper and a CEO of a company, they think I am absolutely crazy, but there are many,” writes former Navy SEAL sniper Michael Janke on Quora.

Janke was a SEAL sniper for 12 years, and he explains that there’s “nothing glorious or sexy” about the job, and it’s very hard on you.

These things, and the necessity for developing many different skill sets all at once, can mould a person into someone who would make a good CEO.

He continues:

“A good CEO is there to ‘support’ his team and help make them look good. Not the other way around. To defer attention … and not be a jackass.

The ability to focus on getting from A to B without being distracted, the ability to operate and maintain a company’s focus thru constant changes, and adapting rather than causing panic. The ability to not have an ego in the game at hand and not make the mission, goal, or success ‘about me’ but, rather, about everyone else. To use your power only when the moment is required—not flaunting it for all to see.”

