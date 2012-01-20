A Former MLB Pitcher's Daughter Wowed The Judges On 'American Idol' Last Night

Cork Gaines

Shannon, a contestant on American Idol last night is only 15, but she is 6-feet tall and has size 11 shoes. She is also the daughter of former Major Leaguer and current MLB Network analyst Joe Magrane.

Joe, a left-handed pitcher, played in the big leagues for eight seasons, mostly with the St. Louis Cardinals. As a rookie in 1987, he started two games for the Cardinals in their World Series loss to the Minnesota Twins.

And now, his daughter’s singing career is also getting off to a solid start. She wowed the judges and earned a trip to Hollywood for the next round.

Joe Magrane and the rest of the family was invited into the room for Shannon’s audition.

Here is the video…

 

