A Former MLB Pitcher's Daughter Wowed The Judges On 'American Idol' Last Night

Shannon, a contestant on American Idol last night is only 15, but she is 6-feet tall and has size 11 shoes. She is also the daughter of former Major Leaguer and current MLB Network analyst Joe Magrane.
Joe, a left-handed pitcher, played in the big leagues for eight seasons, mostly with the St. Louis Cardinals. As a rookie in 1987, he started two games for the Cardinals in their World Series loss to the Minnesota Twins.
And now, his daughter’s singing career is also getting off to a solid start. She wowed the judges and earned a trip to Hollywood for the next round.
Joe Magrane and the rest of the family was invited into the room for Shannon’s audition.
Here is the video…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.