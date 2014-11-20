A Former Home And Away Actor Has Been Named The World's Sexiest Man

Chris Hemsworth back in Melbourne for Derby Day this year. Photo: Getty Images.

When Chris Hemsworth first tried out for a role in Home and Away, he missed out, before going on to spend three years playing Kim Hyde in the Sydney-based beachside soapie.

The 31-year-old Melbourne-born actor, who grew up on cattle stations in the Northern Territory, left the show in 2007 to concentrate on movie acting and in 2011 became the superhero Thor in the Marvel Comics movie franchise.

Last night he was named 2014’s sexiest man alive by People magazine.

Showing typically Australian humour, Hemsworth said the first thing that went through his mind when told about the honour was “Good, but you’re a couple of years late. I hit my peak a few years ago. I’m in decline now, so I’m not sure I deserve it”.

The father of three, including eight-month-old twin boys, who’s married to Spanish actress and model Elsa Pataky, told People his wife thought it was “pretty funny” and he’d put the trophy on the mantelpiece to remind her in later as he went bald.

He also hoped it would get him out of domestic duties.

“I can just say to her, ‘Now remember, this is what the people think, so I don’t need to do the dishes anymore, I don’t need to change nappies. I’m above that. I’ve made it now.’ ” Hemsworth said.

Perhaps his concerns about household chores had something to do with the fact that People magazine got Hemsworth to read a vacuum cleaner manual as proof of how sexy it is. You can watch it here.

But Hemsworth no doubt confirmed his status with women all over the world when he declared that the sexiest person in the world was his wife.

