A Former Google Designer Is Calling Some Of Its Recent Changes 'Bats**t Crazy'

Photo: Google+

Kevin Fox, a former senior user experience design lead at Google, has a few problems with some of the company’s recent design changes.He’s nitpicking a little bit, to be sure, but given the sheer size and minimalist style of Google, these are the kinds of things that were probably heavily discussed in the company. Here are some of the things he said in a post on Google+:



Chrome’s new-tab button losing the plus? Doesn’t feel right to me, but data could easily prove me wrong.

Gmail’s new flat conversation view? I’m pretty sure it’s not as friendly for new users struggling with threaded conversations for the first time, but maybe I’m an old fogey.

Clicks on logos no longer taking you to the top page of that site and/or refreshing content? That’s just batshit crazy.

And don’t even get me started on the eldritch logic that dictates that clicking on the ‘News’ link from a search result page doesn’t carry over the search term, while clicking on ‘Images’, ‘Maps’, or ‘YouTube’ does.

