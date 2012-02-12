A Former Goldman Sachs Partner Is Selling This Glorious 7-Bedroom Vacation Home In South Carolina For $26 Million

Linette Lopez
Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International

Would you like a home on South Carolina’s Kiawah island? How about one with tons of office space and a humidor for cigar storage?The Wall Street Journal reports that former Goldman Sachs partner Jeffrey Weingarten has reduced the price of his vacation home from $29 million to $26 million.

Now that it’s such a bargain, we decided to show you the listing from Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty.

The full view.

A serene entrance

Look at all the light going into that dining room.

Corridor

A bright sitting room.

Perfectly arranged for pleasant conversation

Even walking around this house makes you feel like a king.

A more cozy family room

The wine cellar

A huge kitchen

Plenty of light

You could hurt your neck looking up the stairs

One of the 7 bedrooms

A gorgeous sea foam green

Lovely bath tub

This bathroom is very masculine

This room looks peaceful and quiet

Your new gym

The pool outside

It's elevated

Outdoor space, perfect for entertaining

The beach!

The front of the house

Another view from above

$26 Million is a hot price right now...

