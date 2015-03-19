A woman has hired Ellen Pao's lawyers to sue her former employer Facebook for sex discrimination and harassment

Former Facebook employee Chia Hong is suing the social networking company, alleging sex discrimination, sexual harassment, and racial discrimination.

According to the suit, which was filed in San Mateo County Superior Court on Monday, Hong’s coworkers at Facebook “engaged in a pattern and practice of discrimination.”

Her suit alleges that, while she was at Facebook, she was asked why she didn’t stay home to take care of her children, reprimanded for taking time off work to visit her child at school, and ordered to organise parties and serve drinks to male colleagues.

This “was not a part of her job description and not something that was requested of males with whom she worked,” the suit states.

Hong worked at Facebook from June 2010 to October 2013. She was ultimately fired and replaced “by a less qualified, less experienced male,” the court filings say.

Hong is being represented by Lawless & Lawless, the same firm that is representing Ellen Pao in her sex discrimination law suit against her former employer, Kleiner Perkins.

A Facebook spokesperson provided this statement to Business Insider: “We work extremely hard on issues related to diversity, gender and equality, and we believe we’ve made progress. In this case we have substantive disagreements on the facts, and we believe the record shows the employee was treated fairly.”

We’ve embedded Hong’s full complaint below.

Chia Hong vs. Facebook



