A Former Chick-Fil-A Employee Is Suing The Chain For Gender Discrimination

Photo: SanFranAnnie/Flickr

Brenda Honeycutt, a former Chick-fil-A employee, is suing the chicken chain for wrongful termination based on gender discrimination, according to a lawsuit obtained by GLAAD.The lawsuit — which you can read in full here — alleges that despite Honeycutt’s “satisfactory-to-above satisfactory” performance, she was fired so that she could be a stay-at-home mum.



During Honeycutt’s time working for the chain, her boss Jeff Howard suggested “that as a mother she should stay home with her children,” the complaint alleges.

Not only that, but the lawsuit accuses the chain of widespread discrimination against female employees, and of replacing them with male employees after firing them. The incidents in question all happened at Chick-fil-A locations in Northern Georgia.

This comes in the middle of a controversy centered around Chick-fil-A president and COO Dan Cathy’s anti-gay marriage statements.

Honeycutt is asking the court to order the chicken chain to give her full front pay, full back pay, benefits, and compensation for “the humiliation, emotional distress, and other damages,” caused by her termination.

