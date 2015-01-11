A Former Bikie Enforcer Has Been Charged After A Police Raid In Melbourne

(R) Tony Mitchell watches Anthony Mundine fight in the WBC Silver Light Middleweight Title. Photo: Robert Cianflone/ Getty.

Former Bandidos bikie gang enforcer Toby Mitchell has been arrested and charged after a police raid on his home in Docklands, Melbourne, last night.

Taskforce Echo detectives executed a search warrant at Mitchell’s property just before midnight, and charged him a string of serious offences.

Victoria police spokeswoman Leading Sen-Constable Lee Thomson said the charges included extortion with threats to kill, extortion with threat to inflict serious injury, blackmail and multiple firearm offences.

The City of Ink tattoo parlour in South Melbourne was also searched in relation to the arrest.

Mitchell faced an out-of-sessions court hearing overnight where he was remanded in custody.

He will face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

In 2010, the Victorian police, headed by Acting Detective Inspector Dave de Francesco, established the Echo taskforce to target outlaw motorcycle gangs which have infiltrated gyms, nightclubs, debt-collecting businesses, supermarket distribution and union activities.

