A former beer salesman is the new CEO at Aristocrat

William West/AFP/Getty Images

Trevor Croker, a former sales director at Fosters, is the next CEO at Sydney-based poker machine group Aristocrat Leisure.

He replaces CEO and managing director Jamie Odell at the largest gambling machine manufacturer in Australia from March 2017.

Croker is a former director of national accounts at Fosters Australia and head of sales for Asia Pacific at Beringer Blass Wine Estates.

He became managing director Australia and New Zealand of Aristocrat in 2009 and executive vice president global product and insights this year.

Aristocrat chairman Ian Blackburne says Croker has played a key part in Aristocrat’s turnaround and outstanding growth.

“Trevor’s outstanding personal qualities and leadership impact, combined with his strategic capability and deep understanding of Aristocrat’s business and potential underpinned the board’s decision,” he says.

“Trevor is the right person to build on Jamie Odell’s extraordinary legacy, sustain the business’s performance and lead forward to its next phase of growth.”

Blackburne paid tribute to Jamie Odell’s tenure as CEO when the company’s market capitalisation grew from around $1.7 billion to a recent all-time high of $10.6 billion.

“The board respects Jamie’s decision to depart at the end of February 2017 after a remarkably successful eight year tenure that has transformed the business,” he says.

Croker’s base pay will be $1.1 million, plus short and long term incentives.

Aristocrat is due to report its full year results later this month. For the half year to March, the company posted a 66.4% rise in net profit to $183.2 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.