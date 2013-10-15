A Former Australian Union Boss Could Go To Jail For 30 Years After Pleading Guilty To Fraud

Photo: Getty Images

Former Health Services Union boss Michael Williamson could go to jail for 30 years after pleading guilty to several charges today.

Williamson was charged with more than 50 offences, after defrauding his union of nearly $1 million, and allegedly arranging for associates to cover up his crimes.

All of the charges were rolled into four major charges, which Williamson pleaded guilty to in the Central Local Court in Sydney, according to Fairfax Media.

He left court today, and is due back on October 25 for sentencing.

Read more here.

Now read: Victorian MP Geoff Shaw Just Scuffled With An Old Man On The Steps Of Parliament House



Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.