A former Apple executive is selling his incredible $35 million California smart home

Jim Bartsch A third floor observatory is accessible from the master bedroom.

Former Apple executive Michael Barnick spent millions building his dream house.

He started designing the contemporary home with a bevy of automated features in 2005, according to The Wall Street Journal.

But by the time it was completed — just a few weeks ago — he no longer needed the 10,000-square-foot mansion, as his kids are all grown up.

Located in Santa Barbara, California, the home is listed for $US35 million, but Barnick told the Journal he only spent $US30 million on it. Suzanne Perkins of Suzanne Perkins Realty has the listing.

Though he didn’t live in the home, Barnick definitely made use of it. The design process taught him so much about home automation that he went on to found Quantum Integration, a company that installs smart home systems.

Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour.

On a sleepy Santa Barbara street, 4305 Marina Drive sits high on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Southwestern landscaping and reflecting pools welcome you into the home. Jim Bartsch Inside, the house is light and airy -- with fantastic water views. Jim Bartsch It's packed to the rafters with gadgets and goodies. Lights, speakers, televisions, climate, window shades, gas fireplaces, and even door locks can be controlled remotely via a tablet or smartphone. Jim Bartsch The home's automation features are even more impressive. When the owner's car pulls into the driveway, lights turn on, the garage door swings open, and a fountain starts flowing. Jim Bartsch The kitchen is filled with stainless steel appliances. Jim Bartsch Top cabinets are conspicuously absent to give the room a lighter feel, with additional space in the counter 'garages' to make up for the loss of flatware storage. Jim Bartsch A formal dining room offers plenty of space for guests and shares an aquarium wall with the living room. The aquarium's water changes are also automated. Jim Bartsch There are two staircases that lead to the second floor bedrooms. Jim Bartsch The master bedroom has ample space and an additional staircase that goes to a third floor lookout tower. Jim Bartsch The master's glass-enclosed sitting area makes the most of the property's picturesque views. Jim Bartsch The walk-in closet defies expectations and provides a serene place to get dressed. Jim Bartsch The other bedrooms are much like the master, sans lookout tower. Jim Bartsch Each room has its own window nook and tons of natural light. Jim Bartsch Even the bathrooms have great views. Jim Bartsch An aquarium also makes an appearance in the office, which is accessed by a 500 pound pivot door that opens with a simple touch. Jim Bartsch A second-floor balcony overlooks the family room and custom chandeliers. Jim Bartsch No 10,000-square-foot mansion would be complete without a gym... Jim Bartsch ...and a sauna. Jim Bartsch The contemporary design unfolds outside with a crystal blue pool and minimalist ic lounge area. Jim Bartsch The patio is huge. Jim Bartsch A cosy fire pit awaits at the property's edge. Jim Bartsch Though the aquarium view in the dining room is hard to beat, this might just do it. Jim Bartsch All the technology in the world can't overshadow an oasis like this. Jim Bartsch

