The Florida Marlins Bullpen Pranked A Rookie By Trapping Him In The Bathroom

Life as a Major League Baseball rookie is tough.



You’re forced to wear pink backpacks featuring cartoon characters. You’ll find peanut butter in your underwear. You may even get traded to Japan for a hot dog eater.

Jose Ceda, a Florida Marlins reliever, recently learned rookies shouldn’t try using the restroom in the middle of a game.

Led by fellow pitcher Edward Mujica, the Marlins’ bullpen pranked Ceda by trapping him in the bathroom for an inning. All it took was multiple sand bags and a rake.

For the record, Ceda has since been released.



