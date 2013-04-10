We Tested Out The Most Fashionable Private Jet Service Around

Business is booming for private jet charter company VistaJet. The business was founded in 2008 by German-born Thomas Flohr, whose risky tactic of buying his own jets — rather than operating planes owned by other companies — has paid off so far.



VistaJet made news in November, when it placed a $3.8 billion order for 56 Bombardier Global jets.

To make sure his jets were sophisticated enough to appeal to his international, wealthy clientele, Flohr put his daughter Nina in charge of branding and communications. (Nina’s mother is Katharina Flohr, a founding editor at Russian Vogue, who passed her fashion sense onto her daughter.)

To give us a taste of what being a customer is like on one of its $15,000-an-hour planes, VistaJet invited us to fly to Montreal for the day, where we also visited the Bombardier facility where VistaJet’s fleet of brand new jets is being made.

Here’s how the flight went.

Full disclosure: VistaJet paid for our trip to Montreal to try out the private jet service and visit the Bombardier Completion centre.



