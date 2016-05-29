A flight attendant answers the 20 questions you've always wanted to ask

What would be some pet peeves you have of things passengers do?

'We've seen people clipping toe nails. It's very gross and you can't make them stop. And it's not an infrequent thing, believe it or not.

'And feet in general -- we have feet everywhere. We have people take their shoes off and put their feet on the bulkhead, the wall between first class. Their feet are up there or their feet are on either arm rest of the seat in front of them. Feet in general just aren't nice to have for other people's viewing pleasure.

'People come back in the very small galley area and they do what we call 'galley yoga.' They start doing their deep knee bends and stretches. And we get it. We get it! But it's just one of those things that bothers flight attendants, when you get into our little space.

'People sometimes come on plane and hint for a free drink: 'The plane was delayed ten minutes, is there a free drink for me for that?' 'Drinks are on the captain right?' I just grin and smile. 'Smile and wave boys,' that's what I say.

'I've seen people watching porn on the plane. One guy had the whole row to himself and you had to be standing up and walking behind him to see that he was watching porn. I was like, 'Really?' What do I say to that?' 'There weren't any little children around, so there wasn't anything to say. But there was one guy I could see was watching porn on his phone, and because it was nighttime, you could see the reflection on the window. I did point that out to him because I didn't think everybody needed to see that.

'Some people will go to the local liquor store and bring their mini bottles of booze on the plane. We always know who you are; we always find it. You can't serve yourself. We need to know how much you've had to drink so we're not over serving you, because the higher you fly and the longer you go, the more the alcohol affects your brain.

'When I'm greeting people on the plane, sometimes they don't even look at me. Most people will smile and say good morning, but there's a large percentage that will ignore you and pretend they didn't hear you and just walk past you.

'And then there are people who put their oversized bags in the overhead compartment and, when it doesn't close, they just leave it for the flight attendant to take care of it. Now I've got to track you down and you've got to check your bag in, and you say, 'Oh no let me try this.' I don't have any magic here, I can't fix it. You have to check it.

'And just so you know, when you go to the bathroom and you're barefoot or you're in your socks, that's not water on the floor.'