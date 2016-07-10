A fitness star wrote an inspiring message after getting shamed for not having a six-pack

Cassey Ho is best known as the fitness guru behind the popular Blogilates YouTube channel, where she doles out exercise and diet advice.

But, in a moving Instagram post, the exercise star revealed she had been shamed for not having a perfect body.

Ho told her 1.3 million Instagram followers that she’s received mean comments for not having six-pack abs. Though the comments used to upset her, Ho said they now empower her.

“You are correct. I don’t have a six pack. I never had one,” the Instagram celebrity wrote, going on to say that she didn’t even have a six pack when she was 15 lbs lighter on her 5’5″ frame.

But, Ho can sprint at 11mph and leg press three times her weight, so her lack of visible abs doesn’t have anything to do with her abilities as a fitness instructor, Ho added.

“No way do I let my physical shell define how strong I am inside. I don’t let it define my capability as a trainer. How I look has nothing to do with how I teach,” the post read.

However, Ho told her readers that after boosting her metabolism and strictly following her pilates intense interval training program, she’s starting to see “some baby little lines” on her abs.

“Guys seriously let your body be your body. You focus on getting stronger and you will sculpt yourself into what your best form should be, naturally. And most importantly respect your body as it changes because it needs that,” Ho wrote.

