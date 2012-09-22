A Fight Nearly Broke Out Between New York Jets Linebacker Bart Scott And A Reporter Today

Photo: Screengrab

New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott, who has been determined to boycott the media since early this season, has now found himself in the news.According to NY Post writer Bart Hubbuch, Scott and reporter Dan Leberfeld of Jets Confidential nearly came to blows in the Jets locker room this afternoon.



Scott was set off when the reporter tried to take a picture of him as he was leaving the room.

According to Hubbuch, it was the second time in a week that Leberfeld has tried to snap a picture of Scott.

The altercation is the latest episode in the never-ending drama that is known as the New York Jets.

Here’s the incident as seen through the eyes of New York Post NFL writer Bart Hubbuch:

Incident triggered by Leberfeld taking a phone pic of Scott, who responded by telling him to “get a life.” Threats & puffed chests ensued. — Bart Hubbuch (@HubbuchNYP) September 21, 2012

Scott threatened to punch Leberfeld, who said, “Yeah, and I’ll sue you!” Scott responded: “I don’t care!” — Bart Hubbuch (@HubbuchNYP) September 21, 2012

Some colour: Jets PR guy Bruce Speight had to use both hands to Scott’s chest and ask for help from PR aides to keep Scott away. — Bart Hubbuch (@HubbuchNYP) September 21, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.