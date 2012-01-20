A FIRST? Perry Endorsement Actually Starts Off With Apology For Newt Gingrich's Sex Scandal

Photo: Business Insider

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Texas Gov. Rick Perry dropped out of the Republican race here this morning, throwing his support behind Newt Gingrich with an endorsement that immediately alluded to the former House Speaker’s alleged extramarital affairs.

“I believe Newt is a conservative visionary who could transform our country,” Perry said. “Newt is not perfect, but who among us is? The fact is there is forgiveness for those who seek God. I believe in the power of redemption.”

It’s a startling nod to the sordid stories circulating today about Gingrich’s marriage to his second wife and his request for an open marriage so he could pursue a relationship with his then-mistress, now-wife Callista.This has got to be the first time an endorsement has started with an apology for the candidates’ sexual history. Let us know if you can think of any others.



