A first look at ANZ's outrageously flamboyant Mardi Gras-themed bank branch

The gay and lesbian Mardi Gras festival kicked off in Sydney and loud and proud sponsor, ANZ, is joining in the colour.

The bank started the tradition of “GAYTMs” back in 2014, dressing up cash dispensers in boisterous, flamboyant decor, and this year, they’re taking it one step further to celebrate 10 years as a sponsor, “coming out” as GAYNZ for the festival and transforming the Oxford Street branch, which sits on the route of the annual Mardi Gras parade.

Here’s a look inside the branch:

The Darlinghurst bank is decked out in baroque-inspired decorations…

Including ornate walls, a marbled floor and 16 unique, hand-painted murals inspired by the LGBTI community.

Two new GAYTMs feature outside.

Now watch this video the bank has posted on its Facebook page.

The festival runs from February 19 to March 6. The parade is on March 5.

