This Astrophysicist Blogged Her Open-Heart Surgery

Photo: Defective Heart Girl Problems

On April 19, Dr. Allan Stewart told Summer Ash that she needed open heart surgery. Summer is a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University in the Astrophysics department.She blogs at Newtonianism for the Ladies, tweets as @Summer_Ash, and is the in-house Astrophysicist for The Rachel Maddow Show.



When she found out she would need major surgery, she started blogging at “Defective Heart Girl Problems” to document her experience. You can see her whole journey there.

She underwent a successful surgery on July 18, and armed her surgeons with her iPhone to take pictures of her during surgery. Be warned, some of the images in this slideshow are quite graphic.

